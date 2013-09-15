Man hospitalized after falling off bicycle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man hospitalized after falling off bicycle

Posted: Updated:

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A bicyclist was recuperating in a hospital Sunday from serious head injuries he sustained when he fell off his bike Saturday.

The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Crown Point, near Ingraham Street and Riviera Drive, San Diego Police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

"A man in his mid-50s was riding his bicycle southbound on the west curb line of Ingraham Street at Riviera Drive when he fell off his bike and hit his head," Taylor said. "The bicyclist sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital."

The victim was not named. The San Diego Police traffic division was investigating.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.