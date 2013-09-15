Man hospitalized after falling off bicycle

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A bicyclist was recuperating in a hospital Sunday from serious head injuries he sustained when he fell off his bike Saturday.

The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Crown Point, near Ingraham Street and Riviera Drive, San Diego Police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

"A man in his mid-50s was riding his bicycle southbound on the west curb line of Ingraham Street at Riviera Drive when he fell off his bike and hit his head," Taylor said. "The bicyclist sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital."

The victim was not named. The San Diego Police traffic division was investigating.