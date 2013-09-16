A check on security at local bases

The deadly attack at the Washington Navy Yard was carried out by one of the military's own: a defense contract employee and former Navy reservist who used a valid pass to get onto the installation and started firing inside a building, killing 12 people before he was slain in a gun battle with police.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the wake of Monday's shootings at the Washington D.C. Navy Yard, local navy officials tell News 8 they are monitoring the situation, which includes whether or not security measures will change.

Local navy officials can't reveal specifics for security reasons. But one Navy veteran says this will all be a learning experience, but don't expect to see any major changes.

Monday's mass shooting at the Washington D.C. Navy Yard has raised more questions than answers. One of which: what security changes, if any, will be made at bases nationwide.

"They're gonna learn from this and they're gonna adapt their procedures to determine what went wrong, cuz something went wrong," said retired Navy engineer, Dan Gilleon.

Gilleon was once stationed at Naval Base San Diego, one of three navy bases in the county. The other two are located in Coronado and Point Loma.

All of which, Gilleon says, have had extremely tight measures in place - especially since 9/11.

"Because there's such a high alert at all times, that for these people to have access to weapons and then access to places with weapons, it really had to be a situation where there presence was not noticed or out of line," continued Gilleon.

According to several sources, the gunman, identified as Aaron Alexis, was a full time reservist up until 2011 and was currently a civilian contractor.

But how he got on base or why he was there hasn't been confirmed.

An official with the Navy Region Southwest Office told News 8, while they cannot address specific security measures, they are monitoring the situation and taking direction from their main office in Washington D.C.

As of Monday afternoon, security appeared to run normally at all three San Diego bases.

"While you're on base, the amount of security that's there and drilling and exercises, I doubt that will change at all cuz it's such a high state as it is," added Gilleon.

While local officials remain tight-lipped on security changes, Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia released a statement saying: they have implemented heightened security measures as a precaution.

The last mass base shooting was in 2009 at Fort Hood.

President Obama has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff until Friday in light of Monday's shooting.

Family members looking for information about their loved ones who were on the Washington Navy Yard Monday can contact the Warfighter and Family Support Center at 202-433-6151 or 202-433-9713. Washington D.C. Metro Police Department advises family members of Washington Navy Yard employees that they may meet their loved ones at Nationals Stadium.