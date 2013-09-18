Fletcher endorsed by Neighborhood Market Association - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fletcher endorsed by Neighborhood Market Association

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Neighborhood Market Association endorsed Nathan Fletcher for mayor Wednesday.

The association represents more than 2,000 family-owned retailers and employs more than 21,000 employees.

On Monday, Fletcher was endorsed by the California Small Business Association. He's also supported by several individual unions, including San Diego firefighters and lifeguards.

