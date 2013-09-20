Body found along SB I-805 in Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found along SB I-805 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a man who may have committed suicide was found along southbound Interstate 805 in Mission Valley early Friday, authorities said.

A passing motorist reported the body near Murray Ridge Road, just before the bridge, at 3:55 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's possible he intentionally jumped from the bridge, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The freeway remained opened.

