City project transforms parking meters

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some of San Diego's metered parking spots are getting a new look.

Residents and businesses in the downtown area will transform not-so-beautiful parking spaces into something the public can actually enjoy.

PARK(ing) Day is an annual event that happens around the world. Folks in urban, downtown areas get together to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into mini parks. Anyone is welcome to hangout in these little makeshift parks.

The mission of PARK(ing) Day is to call attention to the need for more open spaces and to generate debate focusing on how public spaces are created and allocated, and to improve the quality of urban life in a creative way.

Supporters of this day include the Gaslamp Quarter Association, Interim Mayor Todd Gloria, and the Director of City Planning Bill Fulton.

Some of the participants include Donut Bar, Gaslamp City Square, Barleymash, Henry's Pub & Restaurant, Ace Hardware and Ma Chérie Boutique.

Opponents of PARK(ing) day are annoyed that there are less parking spaces are available today.

In case you are headed downtown, be prepared, you should see these temporary parks on display until 5 p.m. Friday or until the meters run out.