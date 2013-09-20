Field of mayoral candidates sliced in half, to 19

Three of the top candidates for mayor of San Diego held a polite first debate Friday, which mainly focused on economic issues.

Three of the top candidates for mayor of San Diego held a polite first debate Friday, which mainly focused on economic issues.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The field of candidates for the Nov. 19 special election for mayor of San Diego was cut in half Friday, with 19 meeting a deadline to return nomination papers with at least 200 valid signatures, according to the City Clerk's Office.

The list of candidates includes the four expected big names -- former City Attorney Mike Aguirre, Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer and ex-Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher.

The signatures will now go to the county Registrar of Voters office for verification. Around 40 people had filed initial paperwork to enter the race to replace Bob Filner, who resigned in disgrace on Aug. 30.

The verification process is expected to be completed Wednesday, City Clerk Elizabeth Maland told City News Service. A drawing for positions on the ballot might also take place that day, she said.

One of those who turned in her papers was 19-year-old Pittsburgh transplant Lexy Allen, who said the scandals that drove Filner from office demonstrated the need for honesty and transparency in the mayor's office.

"I thought I could be that for (voters)," Allen said. "I genuinely, more than anything else, I really care about people and I care about the well-being of everyone. So I thought it would be a good way to show how much I love this city by running for mayor."

Allen, a Mission Valley resident who is majoring in political science at San Diego City College, said she moved to the city last year.

Others who met the filing deadline included lawyer Hud Collins, a frequent speaker at City Council meetings; Bruce Coons, executive director of the preservationist group Save Our Heritage Organisation; small business owner Gwen Coronado; business administrator and Realtor Harry Dirks; physician Steven Greenwald; San Diego State University senior Michael Kemmer; and Chad McKinney.

The list also includes businessman Sina "Simon" Moghadam; Richard Pearson; Tobiah Pettus, the only lesser-known candidate to make last year's primary ballot; gun and personal rights advocate Lincoln Pickard; Kurt Schwab; Mark Schwartz, an organic fertilizer salesman; and Kevin Swanson, who also frequently comments at City Council meetings.

If no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the special election, a runoff between the top two vote-getters would be held early next year.