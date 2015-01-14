3-day RNC winter meeting under way in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - The Republican National Committee's annual winter meeting got underway Wednesday at the Hotel del Coronado, with four potential presidential candidates, including former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, set to speak at the three-day event.

Romney, the party's 2012 nominee and a La Jolla homeowner, will deliver "brief remarks" Friday night at an event aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum.

Dr. Ben Carson, a pediatric neurosurgeon and potential GOP presidential candidate, will speak at a luncheon Thursday and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will headline a dinner event.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who caught the attention of national Republican officials after winning office last February, is scheduled to speak at a luncheon Friday, along with Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

"We welcome the national Republican Party and are excited that so many Republican leaders have decided to come to San Diego this week," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the county GOP. "We are proud that San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has been asked to share his approach to campaigning and competing for every vote in urban areas."

A general session will be held Friday and include elections for Republican National Committee officers, including chairman.

A series of meetings closed to reporters were being held today.

The theme of the confab is "Building on Success." Republicans took control of the Senate, added to their majority in the House of Representatives and made gains in many statehouses in November's general election.