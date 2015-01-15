Hiker rescued on Cowles Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hiker rescued on Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hiker was rescued Thursday on Cowles Mountain in San Carlos.

The person was having an unspecified medical emergency. Emergency crews were at the scene.

The hiker's condition was not known.


