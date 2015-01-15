10 local confirmed cases of measles related to Disneyland outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials said Thursday there are 10 confirmed cases of measles in county stemming from an outbreak that has been traced to Disneyland.

Seven new measles cases were confirmed in the county today, and health officials released a list of locations where patients visited recently and may have spread the disease.

The list of locations where people may have been exposed to the disease is:

-- City of San Diego Operations Building, 1222 First Ave., from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday;

-- CVS Pharmacy, 2760 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday;

-- Vons, 2800 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday;

-- Sharp-Reese-Steely Urgent Care Clinic, 5525 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday;

-- Rite Aid Pharmacy, 1665 Alpine Blvd., Alpine, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday;

-- Trader Joes, 5495 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday;

-- Absolute Personal Fitness, 2000 Main St., Julian, from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9; and

-- Julian Fitness Center, 2216 Main St., Julian, from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9.

None of the locations have a current risk for measles, health officials said. All of the patients reported visiting Disneyland on Dec. 18 or having close contact with someone who visited the park.

Only one of the local patients had been vaccinated.

"Anyone who was at any of the locations listed at the specified dates and times should watch for symptoms and contact their health care provider by telephone first if they show any signs of the disease," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through coughing, sneezing or coming in contact with an infected person."