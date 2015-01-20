Here at KFMB-TV, we strive to provide our viewers with the best news coverage and programming possible. In order to fulfill this goal we look to our viewers for their comments and ideas. So if you see something on CBS News 8 that you feel needs to be brought to our attention, please contact us immediately using the information below. Thank you for taking the time to write to CBS News 8, we will use your information to make our station that much better!

ADDRESS AND PHONE

Mailing Address

7677 Engineer Road

San Diego, California 92111

Main Station Number

858-571-8888

KFMB Jobline

858-495-8640 or Click Here »

News Fax

858-560-0627

CONTACT CBS NEWS 8

Tell us what you think! Your opinions and comments are very important to us and we read every message that we receive. Due to a high volume of mail, we're not always able to provide a personal response, but we do appreciate you taking the time to email us.

Submit Ideas for Your Stories: yourstories@kfmb.com or Click Here »

General News Comments: news8@kfmb.com

Morning Show: mornings@kfmb.com

Programming and Promotions: programming@kfmb.com

Community Projects: community@kfmb.com

Sports: tvsports@kfmb.com

Weather: weather@kfmb.com

Employment: jobs@kfmb.com or Click Here »

Engineering and HDTV: dtv@kfmb.com or Click Here »

Closed Captioning: captions@kfmb.com or Click Here »

Advertising with CBS 8: Click Here »

CBS8.com For Technical-Related Issues: webmaster@kfmb.com

KFMB-TV Public File: Click Here » or call Lisa Matich at 858-571-8888

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & NEWSLETTERS

CBS 8 on Facebook: Facebook.com/News8

CBS 8 on Twitter: Twitter.com/CBS8

CBS 8 on Instagram: Instagram.com/CBS8

CBS 8 on Google+: Plus.Google.com/+CBS8SanDiego

CBS 8 Newsletters: Click Here »

MEET THE ANCHORS AND REPORTERS

Our CBS News 8 team consists of some of the top anchors and reporters in the business. Who worked as an actor on a soap opera? Who hosted a TV game show for teens? Take a look at the short bio on the people you welcome into your homes everyday, and feel free to email them with your comments and suggestions. Click Here »

LOOKING FOR A COPY OF A NEWS STORY?

Looking for a copy of a news story? Call Parker News Service at 858-274-NEWS or Click Here.