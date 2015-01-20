Police search for suspect after crash in stolen car

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - The search is on for a driver who ran off after leading a chase in a stolen car.

Chula Vista police were following the suspect on state Route 54 when he hit a wall and bailed out of the vehicle. He was last seen running through a neighborhood. A pit bull that jumped from the car is also on the loose.



Authorities say they know who the man is. He's described as having a shaved head and tattoos.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

