Warning signs up for swimmers, surfers in OB

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Signs are up at Ocean Beach warning people to stay out of the water.

According to the County Department of Environmental Health, the bacteria levels in the water exceed healthy standards. Anyone who swims or surfs in the area takes the risk of getting sick.



The signs will remain in place from the pier to the jetty until tests on the bacterial levels come back to normal.



Warning signs are up at several other beaches in San Diego County, including La Jolla Shores, 15th Street in Del Mar and Cardiff State Beach.

