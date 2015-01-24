Two Marines identified in deadly California helicopter crash

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps has identified two pilots killed when their helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Southern California.

The Marines said Sunday that Capt. Elizabeth Kealey and 1st Lt. Adam Satterfield died from their injuries in the crash Friday at the Twentynine Palms Marine base.

The pilots were the only two people onboard the UH-1Y Huey helicopter.

Lt. Col. James M. Isaacs, commanding officer of their squadron, says the two were outstanding officers and talented pilots.

Kealey, 32, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was commissioned in 2005 and had earned several awards and medals. She was deployed once in Afghanistan. Satterfield, 25, of Oldham, Kentucky, was commissioned in 2011 and supported training operations in Southern California.

Both pilots were based at Camp Pendleton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

