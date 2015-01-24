Three people injured, four arrested after hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people are in the hospital after the driver of a Saturn went on a wild ride in Del Cerro.

The Saturn was heading northbound on College Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when police say the driver cut off a silver Audi with two people inside it.

The Audi t-boned the Saturn and pushed it into the sidewalk where it hit an 80-year-old woman.

The Saturn then took off and the four people inside the car abandoned it a short distance away and ran off.

The driver and his three passengers were arrested and taken into custody after an extensive search.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Audi suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.