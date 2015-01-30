San Diego's Puppy Bowl is four quarters of cuteness - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's Puppy Bowl is four quarters of cuteness

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's like the Super Bowl, but much cuter.

Dozens of dogs hit the turf in Hillcrest for the third annual Puppy Bowl at The Golden Paw pet resort.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely has all the on-field action.

Some of the footage in this video report was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.