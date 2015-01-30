Military couple in the running for dream honeymoon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local military couple who met in war-torn Afghanistan is now in the running for a trip to paradise.Kristen and Christian Perry are finalists in a contest for a dream honeymoon to Hawaii. They fell in love two years ago while deployed.Christian came back to the U.S. before Kristen, and when she returned, they were still in a long-distance relationship. They got married and are now both stationed here in San Diego. They're really hoping they win the honeymoon.They are asking for your vote.to vote for the couple.