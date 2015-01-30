Military couple in the running for dream honeymoon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military couple in the running for dream honeymoon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local military couple who met in war-torn Afghanistan is now in the running for a trip to paradise.

Kristen and Christian Perry are finalists in a contest for a dream honeymoon to Hawaii. They fell in love two years ago while deployed.

Christian came back to the U.S. before Kristen, and when she returned, they were still in a long-distance relationship. They got married and are now both stationed here in San Diego. They're really hoping they win the honeymoon.

They are asking for your vote. CLICK HERE to vote for the couple.

