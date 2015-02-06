Measles scare at Sharp Grossmont Hospital ER

LA MESA (CNS/CBS 8) - Officials at Sharp Grossmont Hospital say it's "highly unlikely" a child with measles-like symptoms who walked into an emergency room Friday has the illness.



The child walked in around 9:30 a.m. and was immediately quarantined. Around 30 people in the ER's waiting room at the time were checked out by hospital staff.

Hospital officials said if people suspect they or their children have measles, they should stay home and contact their physician or public health officials at (866) 358-2966.

The southwestern U.S. has been impacted by a measles outbreak that appeared to originate from Disneyland in mid-December. Several San Diego healthcare facilities have shut down when measles patients went in for treatment, because of the highly contagious nature of the disease.

As of Wednesday, 99 measles cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health. Thirty-nine of the patients visited Disneyland in Anaheim between Dec. 17-20, according to the state.

Measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms of the disease include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

A distinctive red rash usually appears three to five days after early symptoms appear. A person is considered contagious four days before the rash appears. The rash begins on the face and head then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to feet.

Health officials recommend that people born in 1957 or after should have documentation of at least one dose of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine or other evidence of immunity to measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the vaccine -- the first at 12 months of age, and the second between ages 4-6.

Complications from measles are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults 20 years and older, and can include diarrhea, ear infection and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids and fever control are recommended. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problem.