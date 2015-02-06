San Diego Go Red for Women campaign kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Go Red for Women campaign kicks off

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friday is National Wear Red Day.

It's part of the 2015 Go Red for Women campaign by the American Heart Association.

CBS 8 is a proud sponsor of the effort that raises awareness and promotes prevention of cardiovascular disease in women.

The UC San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center and many other local landmarks were lit up in red last night in support of the go red campaign.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.