Hearing for driver accused in Fiesta Island crash postponed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mental competency hearing set for Monday was postponed to Feb. 20 for a woman who was allegedly on drugs when she drove into a group of cyclists on Fiesta Island, critically injuring one rider.

Theresa Owens, 49, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

A report issued in December found that Owens is mentally competent to stand trial, but the defense requested a second evaluation. Defense attorney Brian Schmidt told Judge Joseph Brannigan that he has not yet received the second report.

Owens allegedly drove the wrong way on a one-way road about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, plowing into a group of 16-20 cyclists, hitting 10 of the riders head-on, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto.

The defendant got out of her car and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, screaming and acting erratically, according to witnesses.

Owens was taken to a hospital, where a baggie of methamphetamine was found in a body cavity, the prosecutor said.

One of the riders, 43-year-old Juan Carlos Vinolo, suffered permanent paralysis from the waist down when struck by the vehicle.