SeaWorld penguins help local research project - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some penguins at SeaWorld San Diego are helping a local scientist prepare for an important research project in Antarctica.

Scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography attached cameras to the backs of emperor penguins living at SeaWorld to make sure they can move around with equipment on their back.

The researchers hope to repeat this experiment in Antarctica in the near future to study how wild penguins maneuver under water for extended periods of time.

