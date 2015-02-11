Kyle Kraska's nephew talks to CBS News 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska's nephew Nick Carbone happens to work for a breaking news service. He never imagined a news alert would ever be about one of his own family members."It sort of hit us like a ton of bricks. It doesn't seem real at first," Nick said.When news broke of Kyle being shot multiple times at his Scripps Ranch home, Nick had the tough task of breaking the news to the rest of the family.Kyle's family had just been out to Scripps Ranch to visit him during Christmas break. Nick says none of this feels real."It's chilling. That car, that house, that cul-de-sac, pretty secluded from what we can tell," Nick said.The images of Kyle's Mercedes are hard to look at. Yet the family is grateful and counting their blessings."Kyle is absolutely lucky to be alive," Nick said.As for Mike Montana?"We're glad that a dangerous man is in custody. We can continue on with the appropriate legal recourse," Nick said.He says Kyle's zest for life and enthusiasm is contagious, always staying on the forefront of new ideas, like his "Golf San Diego" show."He had launched the first drone, and it seemed to be such an amazing project," he said.Their hope for Kyle as he recovers is that he won't be changed by a senseless act of violence."Whatever comes out of this will be a sobering experience. Our prayers are with him for a full, complete recovery, better than he's ever been," Nick said.