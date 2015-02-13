Car fire backs up traffic on I-805 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Traffic backed up on Interstate 805 northbound at the Balboa off-ramp Friday after a vehicle burst into flames.

CBS News 8 arrived on scene before the fire department, where we found the vehicle engulfed in fire.

Sparks and flames kicked up when the tires on the vehicle burst.

San Diego firefighters were able to knock it down pretty quickly, and got traffic moving again into Kearny Mesa.

There were no reports of injuries.