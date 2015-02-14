No charges in SDSU sexual assault case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

No charges in SDSU sexual assault case

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The DA'S office is declining to file charges against an SDSU student accused of sexual assault.

Francisco Sousa was taken into custody in December. His arrest was the only one made amid more than a dozen reported sexual assaults last year.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn has more information in this video report.

