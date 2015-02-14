Man airlifted out of Mission Trails Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Despite the heat, plenty of people still hit the hiking trails, including one man who ran into trouble and had to be airlifted off a trail at Mission Trails Park.

Rescue crews received a 911 call just before noon from a 34-year-old man who was hiking the Pyles Peak Trail and told dispatchers he was feeling so weak he could not continue.

A helicopter was able to insert their paramedic onto the trail for a patient assessment before extricating the patient out, said San Diego & Fire Rescue battalion chief Dan Froelich.

Crews on the ground were waiting as the helicopter landed, transferring the patient to an ambulance before transporting the patient to a hospital.

Many hikers crowded Cowles Mountain, despite the hot temperatures. At 1 p.m., temperatures were in the mid 80's.

