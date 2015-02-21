Hiker airlifted from Daley Ranch Park

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A hiker sustained a leg injury in a fall Friday morning in Daley Ranch Park canyon, and was hoisted to safety and taken to a hospital.

The hiker fell shortly after 10 a.m. in a canyon on the park's east side, northwest of the Escondido Humane Society facility on East Valley Parkway, according to Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand of the Escondido Fire Department.

Medics hiked to the location and requested a sheriff's department helicopter to lift the injured hiker from the canyon, Bertrand said. Paramedics then took the hiker to Palomar Medical Center to be treated, he said.