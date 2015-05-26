FBI, police checking threat to EVA Air plane at LA airport Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2015 8:46 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 26, 2015 9:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The FBI and airport police were investigating a threat to a flight from Taiwan that landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.



EVA Air Flight 12 was on the tarmac at LAX on Tuesday afternoon while authorities investigated, airport police Sgt. Belinda Joseph said.



The FBI said in a statement that the threat came by telephone, but neither the agency nor airport officials released details about it.



The flight landed at LAX as scheduled at about 3:40 p.m. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said passengers would be evacuated, their luggage screened and the plane swept by bomb sniffing dogs.



The threat comes a day after at least half a dozen other threats were made by phone to international flights at airports in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.



Authorities said Monday's threats may have come from the same source and did not turn out to be credible.



In one case, U.S. military jets escorted an Air France flight into New York City after someone claimed a chemical weapon was aboard the aircraft, the FBI said.



