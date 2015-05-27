The Rolling Stones perform at private event in Solana Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Rolling Stones perform at private event in Solana Beach

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Rolling Stones rolled into the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach Wednesday night for an encore performance at a private show after rocking Petco Park Sunday.

The Rolling Stones played at the Belly Up Tavern Wednesday night, but it was an invitation only event and only a few lucky individuals were able to go inside the Belly Up Tavern to see the show.

Sources said Rancho Santa Fe resident Ralph Whitworth paid at least $2 million for the concert as a celebration for his current wife. Whitworth is the same person who paid $1 million to have Paul McCartney play at his then wife's 50th birthday a few years ago.

Deb Madsen heard about the news, and raced to the popular Solana Beach venue hoping to get tickets. 

"I feel like a 20 year-old groupie," she said.

Rolling Stones fans waited for the box office to open, but the bad and sad news was confirmed. No tickets will be sold for Wednesday night's event, but many said they would stick around hoping for a glimpse of Mick, and any music that escapes from the building. 

The Rolling Stones played Petco Park Sunday night. Their tour continues Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.


https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/603733084442267648


https://twitter.com/CBS8/status/603641660493406208

https://twitter.com/PriceCBS8/status/603630211960176640
https://twitter.com/PriceCBS8/status/603637219492913153

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Can A President Pardon Himself?

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-05 06:21:40 GMT

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

    The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.

     

  • Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Thirty Seconds to Mars performs 'Dangerous Night'

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:57:36 GMT

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

    Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience. 

     

  • Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Stephen Stills and Judy Collins make San Diego stop on tour together

    Monday, June 4 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-06-04 20:25:59 GMT

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     

    50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.