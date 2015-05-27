Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alpine identified

ALPINE (CBS 8) - A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near Alpine Wednesday. The man was identified as 33-year-old Simon D. Hubble.

Sheriff's deputies received a call of a mentally ill and violent man at a home in the 3600 block of Emmanuel Way shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The man was gone when authorities arrived, but someone at the house said the man had planned to attack a deputy with a screwdriver so that the deputy would shoot him or he planned to overdose on narcotics.

A deputy then encountered the man in the street.

"At this point it's not really clear what happened. We do know that the deputy did deploy his taser and shortly after that shots were fired striking the male,” said Lt. John Maryon with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A screwdriver was found next to his body.

The deputy involved was not hurt.