Bicyclist hit and killed in Oceanside on SR-76

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 54-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured when he veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by a SUV on State Route 76 in Oceanside, police said Thursday.

Witnesses told police the westbound bicyclist swerved from the right shoulder into the eastbound highway lanes near Frazee Road shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Ignacio Lopez. One vehicle was able to avoid the rider, but a 2005 Acura MDX traveling behind it could not.

The bicyclist was struck and became pinned under the SUV, Lopez said. His name was not immediately available.

The SUV's occupants were not injured.

Lopez said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and alcohol was suspected. He asked anyone with additional information to call (760) 435-4989.