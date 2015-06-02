Could lane-splitting be safer?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - California is gearing up to legalize motorcycle lane-splitting. Lane-splitting is the rush-hour time-saver for riders, but also enrages many divers.

A bill co-authored by Tom Lackey, a former CHP officer, passed the State Assembly and now moves on to the State Senate.

By allowing lane-splitting, it allows riders' lives to be out of danger. The new law would allow riders to split lanes up to 50 MPH, and not exceed the flow of traffic by 15 MPH.

Studies have shown it is no more dangerous than regular riding.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles rode along SR-163 with the anywhere cam, and some of the findings he discovered in his video report above may surprise you.