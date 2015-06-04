Chicken Charlie reveals new deep fried treats

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's brought us deep fried Kool-Aid, Twinkies, Pop-Tarts, cheesecake balls and many other tasty treats.

We're talking about Chicken Charlie - the culinary king of the San Diego County Fair. And this year, he has some new fried foods you won't want to miss.

[VIDEO: CBS News 8's Steve Price is frying with Charlie in the above video.]

Meanwhile, the 2015 San Diego County Fair is scheduled to open Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The first day will include an opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the O'Brien Gate, which will include a raising of the American flag, music and celebrity guests. All gates will be opened at 4 p.m., with opening day admission set at $4.

KC and the Sunshine Band will headline the first Grandstand Stage concert at 7:30 p.m. The lineup at the fair's main concert venue includes country singer Gary Allan on Saturday; Peter Frampton and Cheap Trick next Wednesday; Christina Perri on June 17; and comic Dana Carvey on July 4.

Other stages will feature Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers, June 11; Vicki Carr, June 11; the Robert Cray Band, June 14; Tony Orlando, June 18; Three Dog Night, June 24; Tanya Tucker, July 1; and the Average White Band, July 2.

This year's theme is "A Fair to Remember," which looks back at the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, the event that first brought international attention to San Diego.

The fair, which runs through July 5, will be closed Mondays and a pair of Tuesdays, June 9 and June 16.