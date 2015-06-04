Man's photo album reads like a history book - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man's photo album reads like a history book

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - You may not have heard of the Orco Development Lecture Series, but back in the 1980's and 1990's, the host of the program interviewed more than 1,500 stars.

Jeff Zevely met the San Diego man whose resume reads more like a history book.

Over a 25-year period, Al Greenberg interviewed the most famous people in the world, and admits that early on, he would get tongue tied.

Some of this interviews turned into friendships. Greenberg and Milton Berle even developed a vaudeville act.

When asked what he considered to be his biggest interview, he said, Burt Lancaster.

When George Burns was not trying out new jokes on Al, Jack Lemmon was showing Greenberg how to get into character.

From President Ford to Ronald Reagan, Greenberg would watch Richard Nixon speak in front of thousands and after go to dinner with him.

Al's memories are worth millions of dollars, but he has turned down a lucrative book deal.

"These people trusted me. I loved a lot these people," he said.

To learn more about Greenberg's stories, you can visit the Greenberg's Orco Development website.

