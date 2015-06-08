Driver arrested after chase ends in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A 43-year-old man who allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Encinitas and Solana Beach is behind bars Monday.

A sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Steven Richard Leacock around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly blew through stop signs at

the intersections of Second and K streets and South Coast Highway 101 and K Street in Encinitas, sheriff's Sgt. Rich Eaton said. However, the driver refused to pull over.

Leacock briefly stopped in the vicinity of South Coast Highway 101 and Chesterfield Drive, but then sped off and headed the wrong way on southbound

Interstate 5. Eaton said.

Deputies terminated the pursuit, but saw the suspect's vehicle exit the freeway and drive into an apartment complex at 700 S. Nardo Ave. Eaton said Leacock then ran from the vehicle.

Leacock was quickly found and placed under arrest on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Eaton and jail records.