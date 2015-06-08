Driver arrested after chase ends in Solana Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver arrested after chase ends in Solana Beach

Posted: Updated:

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A 43-year-old man who allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Encinitas and Solana Beach is behind bars Monday.

A sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Steven Richard Leacock around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after he allegedly blew through stop signs at

the intersections of Second and K streets and South Coast Highway 101 and K Street in Encinitas, sheriff's Sgt. Rich Eaton said. However, the driver refused to pull over.

Leacock briefly stopped in the vicinity of South Coast Highway 101 and Chesterfield Drive, but then sped off and headed the wrong way on southbound

Interstate 5. Eaton said.

Deputies terminated the pursuit, but saw the suspect's vehicle exit the freeway and drive into an apartment complex at 700 S. Nardo Ave. Eaton said Leacock then ran from the vehicle.

Leacock was quickly found and placed under arrest on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Eaton and jail records.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.