Sneak Peek: New exhibit opens at the Natural History Museum

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new exhibit will open Friday at the San Diego Natural History Museum where visitors will uncover the rise and fall of the ancient Maya civilization.The largest exhibition of its kind, Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed gives visitors the opportunity to experience the Maya civilization through ancient artifacts, multi-media components, hands on activities and immersive environments.gives a glimpse at a cross section of Mayan life by exploring the social, natural, and spiritual realms of the ancient Maya through the eyes of powerful kings and queens to the common folk who formed the backbone of Maya society.The exhibit was created by the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Museum of Science, Boston. The exhibition debuted in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2013 and is now making its West Coast premier.