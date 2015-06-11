Tuna crabs wash ashore by the thousands - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tuna crabs wash ashore by the thousands

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They're back! On Thursday, thousands of tiny crabs covered the sand at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach. There were so many red crabs on dog beach, pups and seagull stomachs were full.

Beachgoers were surprised of the rare sight but this isn't the first time they've landed on San Diego beaches. Last May we reported thousands of red crabs had washed ashore on Pacific Beach.

[READ RELATED: Tuna crabs create a red invasion at San Diego beaches]

This time around, thousands of tuna crabs also known as red crabs have been washing up along Ocean Beach, and they are the size of a thumb.

"Today there were just thousands of them," said Chelsea Vaughan, an Ocean Beach resident.

"They often hang out around with tuna, and tuna love to eat them," said Charina Layman, Education Manager at Birch Aquarium at Scripps.

Underwater, the red crabs look like lobsters, spreading their pinchers like a sea monster.

"My dog eats like 35 every time he's out here. I have to tell him to stop eating them cause they pinch him on the tongue," said Vaughan.

Beachgoers tiptoed around the crabs, curious about the sea creatures.

"Our ball went right there, and we are like, ahhh I don't want to grab it," said one child.

The red invasion does not happen often because the sea creatures live in the warm open waters down in Baja feeding off plankton.

"We see this occur every few years, and right now our water is a little warmer off our coast," said Layman.

Some believe it's El Nino that is bringing the red crabs to local beaches.

"Say hello to my little friend," said Michael Garcia of Yuma.

Birch Aquarium said since these are open water crabs, by the time they wash ashore they would not survive, even if thrown back in the water.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/609170977054855168

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.