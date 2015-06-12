Tips from an NBA pro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sports training website called CoachUp wants to connect your child with a coach to improve their skills at the sport they love.

So what better kid to give it a go than our own Jeff Zevely who grew up dreaming he would someday play in the NBA.

Jeff's dream never came true but this story is a close second. Jeff went to CoachUp.com and booked a one on one coaching session with NBA Legend Alton Lister.

Lister played in the NBA for 17 years and coached 2 years in the NBA. These days he coaches 5-th to 9-th graders for 75 dollars an hour.

CoachUp is a service that connects athletes with private sports coaches for one-on-one and small group training.

With over 12,000 coaches in over 30 sports, from basketball to yoga, CoachUp is the nation's leading private coaching company.

