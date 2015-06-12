Tips from an NBA pro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tips from an NBA pro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sports training website called CoachUp wants to connect your child with a coach to improve their skills at the sport they love.

So what better kid to give it a go than our own Jeff Zevely who grew up dreaming he would someday play in the NBA.

Jeff's dream never came true but this story is a close second. Jeff went to CoachUp.com and booked a one on one coaching session with NBA Legend Alton Lister.

Lister played in the NBA for 17 years and coached 2 years in the NBA. These days he coaches 5-th to 9-th graders for 75 dollars an hour.

CoachUp is a service that connects athletes with private sports coaches for one-on-one and small group training.

With over 12,000 coaches in over 30 sports, from basketball to yoga, CoachUp is the nation's leading private coaching company.

If you'd like to learn more about CoachUp or book a one on one session with Alton Lister, click on the Hot Button at CBS8.com.

