Tony Gwynn honored with baseball tournament bearing his name

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn is being honored with an eight-team college baseball tournament bearing his name.

The Tony Gwynn Classic will be played Feb. 26-28 at the University of San Diego and Gwynn's alma mater, San Diego State, where he coached for 12 seasons following his 20-year career with the San Diego Padres.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of Gwynn's death.

''It may seem like a sad day,'' said Gwynn's widow, Alicia Gwynn. ''But really it is a celebration.''

The 2016 field is set with SDSU and USD as co-hosts. Also participating are Nebraska, Nevada, Kentucky, Tulane, UC Santa Barbara and Bryant University.

The 2017 tournament will include Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Seton Hall, Wichita State and UC Irvine.

''What a way to honor Tony,'' said USD coach Rich Hill, who played with Gwynn in college. ''I think this is going to be the best college baseball tournament in the country. Teams are already lining up to play in it.''

