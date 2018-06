A gift that will be music to dad's ears

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - If you're having trouble finding that perfect father's day gift, there may be one that's literally music to his ears.The Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad is offering free admission, and plenty of perks to go with it, to the Make Music Day festival.The one day festival was created in France in 1982 and includes musical artists, both young and old, from across the globe.The event is being held at Balboa Park on June 21st.For more information and a schedule of Make Music Day events, CLICK HERE