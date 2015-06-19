Safety improvements underway at deadly Point Loma crosswalk

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Construction started this week to revamp the Point Loma crosswalk at Catalina and Canon to make it safer for families to cross and prevent another child from dying.

Even after some changes to the crosswalk redesign, Point Loma neighbors want more to be done.

Orange barriers are up and trenching for a pedestrian light has started at the deadly crosswalk in Point Loma on Canon Street and Catalina Boulevard.

"It was gut wrenching," said Point Loma resident Michael Ryan.

In March a car hit and killed seventh-month-old Juniper Aavang while her father pushed her in a stroller in the crosswalk, he was critically injured, the mother ahead of them.

"I saw the little baby being picked up and put into the ambulance," said Michael.

Since then, the community has pleaded for a safer crosswalk, and after hearing concerns, the city traffic engineer presented an updated design plan for the crosswalk at the Peninsula Community Planning Board Thursday night.

Now, there will be striping and signs warning drivers the road goes down to one lane. The right lane that turns right onto Canon has the biggest change after a pedestrian light is placed, so when pedestrians cross, they press a button and it will stop traffic.

"It will go to yellow to red and then a walk sign to go across," said Phil Rust, City of San Diego Traffic Engineer.

The traffic engineer said the change is short-term because they needed an immediate plan to respond to the deadly accident where a baby died.

"Having a a crosswalk is an immediate and addressing of the problem that responds to the specific incident, but it may create a new problem from responding to that," said David Dick from the Peninsula Community Planning Board.

The city engineer said the new crosswalk and light will be finished by the end of the month.

Families said they are still concerned with the posted 40 MPH speed limit.

They said drivers go way to fast where there is a crosswalk.

The engineer said that is something that will be considered long-term.