Oceanside police seek rape suspect

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Oceanside police are on the lookout Tuesday for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 38-year-old female in a riverbed near a downtown bike trail.

The victim headed to a home on Costa Pacifica Way near North Coast Highway following the assault Monday night, said Oceanside police Sgt. Michael Provence.

The neighbors called police around 10:45 p.m., after she told them she had been raped.

Authorities say the suspect is an acquaintance.

The Oceanside police department's sexual assault team is investigating.