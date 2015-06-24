Earth 8 Eco Ambassador Award: Girl Scouts San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Congratulations to this year's Earth 8 Eco Ambassador Girl Scouts San Diego.

It's an honor that is accompanied by a $25,000 prize from SDG&E.

CBS News 8 aired a week-long series of Eco Ambassador reports from eight environmental non-profit organizations that exemplified environmental stewardship, innovation and responsibility. Then the public voted for an entire week to select the winner.

Both SDG&E and the San Diego River Park Foundation hosted the campaign to build environmental awareness by educating and engaging San Diegans on these eight innovative programs that impact the region.

Michelle Nixon, Community Relations Director with SDG&E and Rob Hutsel, Executive Director of the San Diego River Park Foundation joined CBS News 8 This Morning for the check presentation. Watch the above video for details.