SDFD investigating cause of fire near Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire damaged a rental car business near Lindbergh Field Thursday morning. 

Fire crews were sent to extinguish the blaze burning vegetation up against the Alamo Rent A Car on Kettner Boulevard near West Redwood Street around 4:20 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters had the fire knocked down in about 25 minutes.

No one was injured, a fire dispatcher said.

Trolley service in the area was temporarily delayed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

