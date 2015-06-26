SDCWA: Increase rates for treated and untreated water - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDCWA: Increase rates for treated and untreated water

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors Thursday approved a $1.5 billion budget to cover the next two fiscal years, which includes rate increases for member agencies.

The spending in the budget will increase by 2 percent, mainly because of higher costs to acquire and treat water, according to the agency.

The SDCWA said its rates will rise a total of 6.6 percent for untreated water and 5.4 percent for treated water. Rates paid by the 24 water districts and cities in the region will vary based on individual circumstances.

Mark Weston, the water authority's board chairman, said the agency has trimmed staff and reduced its reliance on outside consultants in order to cut its costs.

"At the same time, we are investing in drought response efforts, purchasing desalinated seawater from the Carlsbad plant starting this fall, and preparing for reduced water sales due to drought-induced conservation," Weston said.

"The net result is a budget that will allow us to provide a reliable water supply at the least possible cost while maintaining our strong credit ratings and our solid financial footing," he said.

The desalination plant in Carlsbad is scheduled to begin operations this fall, he said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.