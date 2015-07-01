New California laws go into effect July 1st

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than six million workers are expected to benefit from a new California law requiring employers to provide them with at least three paid sick days each year.

The new law goes into effect on Wednesday.

"Three sick days is a blessing," said a fast-food worker.

Local Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sponsored the labor law that goes in effect July 1st. It will require up to three paid sick days for all California workers who work for 30 or more days within a year of becoming employed.

Employees also said it was a public health issue.

"In eleven years working at Burger King, I've seen workers come into work sick and handle food that goes out to the public," said a Burger King worker.

Under the law, employees will accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every thirty hours worked.

Another law going into effect on Wednesday will be the first serious effort to regulate the new age of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft. Ride-sharing companies will be required to purchase more comprehensive insurance.

On Tuesday, the DMV announced immigrants in the country illegally can use passports from Tonga, Sri Lanka and South Korea to apply for a driver's license. Immigrants illegally in the country from Colombia and Ecuador can use consular cards to apply for a driver's license.

The DMV began issuing driver licenses to immigrants on January 1st. Since then, 381,000 licenses have been issued under the program.

Also on Wednesday, California will become the first state to require cell-phone makers to install a 'kill-switch' to deter thieves. The switch would allow owners to locate the phone on a map and remotely lock or erase it, if it is stolen.

California was also supposed to be the first state to implement a plastic bag ban, but opponents gathered enough signatures to put it on the November ballot.

Locally, Encinitas and Solana Beach already ban plastic bags.