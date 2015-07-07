Kickboxing moves that help you fight like a superhero

MISSION VALLEY (CBS 8) - Doctors and fitness experts agree, the best way to lose weight is through a cardio workout.

It can reduce stress and tension, and even help improve your self-esteem.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs went to Mission Valley to visit the area's newest UFC gym, where she says the professionals are drawing inspiration from superheroes in the spirit of Comic-Con.

The UFC Mission Valley location is one of five UFC gym’s in San Diego. It's now open for workouts with an official grand opening happening soon.

The kickboxing classes include cardio calisthenics, core exercises, and bag work, which includes punch, kick, knee, elbow strikes, and partner drills.

If CBS 8 viewers go to the UFC Mission Valley location, and say they saw the segments on Channel 8, they can take a free workout class. It’s valid ONLY at the Mission Valley location.

