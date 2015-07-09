Santiago, Templeton elected to Padres Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Catcher Benito Santiago and shortstop Garry Templeton will become the 10th and 11th members of the Padres Hall of Fame next month, the team announced Thursday.

"This is a well-deserved honor for Benito and Garry, who each played integral roles during their time in San Diego - both on and off the field," said Padres President and CEO Mike Dee. "Their induction into the Padres Hall of Fame will solidify their places in Padres history."

Santiago was the unanimous National League Rookie of the Year in 1987. The five-time All-Star with the rifle arm played seven seasons in San Diego. His career-best and franchise-record 34-game hitting streak during his rookie season still stands as the longest such stretch in major league history by a rookie, and the longest by a catcher.

Templeton played 10 seasons in San Diego and ranks second in franchise history to Tony Gwynn in several statistical categories, including games played, at-bats, hits and doubles. He was a leader of the 1984 team that went to the World Series.

The Padres Hall of Fame includes former team president Buzzie Bavasi, first baseman Nate Colbert, announcer Jerry Coleman, Gwynn, closer Trevor Hoffman, pitcher Randy Jones, ex-owner Ray Kroc, former manager Dick Williams and outfielder Dave Winfield.

Santiago and Templeton will be inducted in a pregame ceremony Aug. 8.

https://twitter.com/Padres/status/619189671969619968