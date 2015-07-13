Chargers discussed playing at L.A. Coliseum

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers reportedly have had talks with the Los Angeles Coliseum about temporarily playing games there should the team move north.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers "quietly got far down the road in negotiations with that venue last year."

The Chargers and Oakland Raiders are proposing a joint stadium in Carson if they can't work out new stadium deals in their current cities.

The NFL is considering several venues in the Los Angeles area to potentially host a relocated team while a new stadium is built.