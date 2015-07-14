Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Police were on the lookout Tuesday for the hit-and-run driver whose vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian just south of Petco Park.

The victim, believed to be in her 40s or early 50s, was crossing West Harbor Drive when a small silver Ford struck her near Park Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego police. The motorist continued on after the crash.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital, and was placed on life support.

San Diego police Officer Matt Tortorella said she was not expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.