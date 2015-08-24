Local pilot completes round the world trip

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a touchdown for the record books.

On Monday, local pilot Robert DeLaurentis landed back in San Diego to end a 90-day, 22-country, from a round the world trip in a single engine plane.

DeLaurentis started his journey in May and his trip was not without challenges.

He said the worst moment was making an emergency landing in Malaysia after his engine started spewing oil.

"At 10,000-feet, I would not have made it. At 12,000-feet, I would just barely would have made it. At 14,000, I'd have a little bit of wiggle room, and I just made it. It was a miracle," he said.

DeLaurentis names his plane the "spirit of San Diego," as tribute to Charles Lindbergh and the "spirit of St. Louis."