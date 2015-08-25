Fire damages two cars in garage of Encinitas home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire damages two cars in garage of Encinitas home

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged two cars in a garage in Encinitas Tuesday morning. 

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Hygeia Court. The residents were home at the time and able to get out. 

No one was injured. Firefighters say the fire appears to have started in one of the vehicles. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.